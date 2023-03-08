Broadpeak To Showcase Advance CDN Enhancements At NAB Show

CESSON SEVIGNE, France—Broadpeak will showcase new features for its content-aware Advanced CDN that offers an open, dynamic and elastic architecture at the 2023 NAB Show, April 15-19, in Las Vegas.

New features support high performance and energy efficiency while delivering a compelling quality of experience (QoE), the company said.

Broadpeak also will showcase new analytics features, including trending and anomaly detection, to optimize capacity planning, troubleshooting and video consumption analysis, it said.

The company will showcase its new BkS450 video streaming software, which brings cost savings and energy efficiency to video streaming infrastructure, enabling the delivery of video services at 725 Gbps in HTTP on servers consuming 900 W of power, it said.

Other NAB highlights include:

Broadpeak's nanoCDN multicast ABR (mABR) solution bringing scalability and low latency to the live multiscreen video delivery environment.

The BkS350 Origin Packager that enables video delivery to any player or device for live and on-demand applications.

broadpeak.io software-as-a-service, which makes video streaming easy for video service and content providers.

Server-side ad insertion software and service for monetizing video services.

peakVU.TV, a high-quality, reliable IPTV managed service that enables U.S. broadband, cable, telco, utilities and wireless operators to launch full-featured video streaming services.

A demo of SKYflow, a native IP-over-satellite ecosystem that delivers a massive number of OTT streams anywhere.

