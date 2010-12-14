Broadcom Launches Chipset Targeting 3DTV, Connectivity



Broadcom Corp., an Irvine, Calif.-based chipmaker is sampling a new ultra-high performance dual high definition (HD) set-top box (STB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) video gateway solution which the company says has more than two times the performance over previous generations, capable of full HD 3DTV and whole-home connectivity integration that enables video gateways with streaming IP video. Designed in 40nm CMOS silicon technology, the BCM7422 reduces power consumption and lowers overall costs for next generation connected home appliances.



The BCM7422 is the industry’s first SoC to combine a 1.3 GHz multi-threaded MIPS processor with H.264/MPEG Scalable Video Coding (SVC), and Multiview Video Coding (MVC) standards to enable 1080p60/50 content distribution and full-resolution HD 3DTV. Complementing this new level of application software and visual performance is a 1G pixel per second OpenGL ES 2.0 3D GPU for advanced 3D graphics acceleration, as well as integrated whole-home connectivity functionality including MoCA and DLNA support.



“We continue to provide technology with the very highest levels of performance and integration to allow the high levels of bandwidth required for the next generation connected home,” said Dan Marotta, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Broadcom’s Broadband Communications Group. “Right now, there is an explosion of entertainment and information content available, and consumer demand for connected apps and 3DTV is driving the market. The BCM7422 solution supports full-resolution HD 3DTV and advanced connectivity enabling service providers to offer a compelling and leading video content experience, more web-based software applications and the ability to stream content and connect devices in the home and on-the-go.”



According to Michelle Abraham, Principal Analyst for researcher In-Stat, “technologies that create the connected 3DTV digital home with networking capabilities are leading the wave of next generation consumer electronics products. 3DTV unit shipments will grow ten-fold between 2010 and 2014. Worldwide residential media server unit shipments will exceed 3 million in 2011, and grow to over 13 million in 2014.”



