Broadcasters to Recruit Job Seekers at 2016 NAB Show Career Fair

WASHINGTON—The NAB Education Foundation will host the NAB Show Career Fair at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20. The annual event will connect more than 1,000 entry and executive-level industry professionals with top broadcast and media companies.





Co-produced with the Broadcast Education Association, the event features resume review and exclusive seminars on topics such as optimizing the job search process and marketing of professional skills.

“In today’s competitive job marketplace, face-to-face interaction with a potential employer can make all the difference,” said NABEF President Marcellus Alexander. “The NAB Show Career Fair provides large-scale opportunities for job seekers and recruiters alike.”

The career fair is part of NABEF’s commitment to promoting diversity in the broadcast workplace. Registration is available to NAB Show attendees and non-attendees and is completely free.

Booths for recruiters are available for a discounted rate of $200 until February 1. Also, companies can receive Equal Employment Opportunity Credit for their participation.

“The NAB Show Career Fair continues to be the largest in the industry,” said BEA Executive Director Heather Birks. “It is the ideal forum for future and current broadcast professionals to acquire the tools necessary to develop successful careers.”

Registration for both recruiters and job seekers is available here. Questions can be directed to Erin Johnson at ejohnson-at-nab.org..