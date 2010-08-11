Broadcasters Lament Stevens' Death
The National Association of Broadcasters reacted with sadness to news of the death of Sen. Ted Stevens.
NAB President/CEO Gordon Smith issued a statement, recalling that he had served with Stevens on the Senate Commerce Committee, which Stevens chaired from 2005-2007. NAB noted that Stevens had worked as a lawyer in Anchorage as an attorney for the Alaska Broadcasters Association, and drafted that group's articles of incorporation 46 years ago.
"Senator Stevens was a towering figure in the U.S. Senate and shepherded some of the most important communications legislation through Congress during his tenure on the Senate Commerce Committee. Broadcasters have lost a friend, but America has lost a war hero and a legislative giant. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and fellow Alaskans," Smith said.
