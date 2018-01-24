Broadcasters’ Headquarters Sold, Being Primed for a Major Makeover

WASHINGTON—We can put the “sold” tag on NAB’s headquarters near Dupont Circle, as the organization has announced that it has closed a deal to an affiliate of Stream Realty Partners for $31.6 million. NAB is moving to a new headquarters currently under construction in the Capitol Riverfront area; it is expected to be completed either late 2019 or early 2020. NAB will lease the space to stay at its current location until the new headquarters is ready.

To see the full story, read the full story at Washington Business Journal.