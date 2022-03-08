Broadcasters Foundation of America to Hold Annual Breakfast at 2022 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—The Broadcasters Foundation of America will hold its annual Breakfast, Wednesday, April 27 at 7:00 am in the Brahms Room of the Encore Hotel during the 2022 NAB Show, which takes place April 23-27 in Las Vegas. The Broadcasters Foundation is the only charity devoted exclusively to providing financial aid to broadcasters in acute need from critical illness, accident, or serious misfortune.

The Broadcasters Foundation annual breakfast is complimentary to all in broadcasting. During the Breakfast, the Broadcasters Foundation will present the Leadership Awards to individuals in recognition of their career contributions to the broadcast industry and the community at large. In addition, the Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award is bestowed on an individual whose work in broadcasting exemplifies innovation, community service, advocacy, and entrepreneurship.

Last year’s Breakfast was postponed due to the pandemic, therefore, the honorees that were previously announced in 2021 will be recognized and presented with their award at this year’s Breakfast.

The Leadership Award honorees include:

Byron Allen , Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Allen Media Group

, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Allen Media Group Pierre Bouvard , Chief Insights Officer, Cumulus Media

, Chief Insights Officer, Cumulus Media Ralph Oakley , Retired, President and Chief Executive Officer, Quincy Media

, Retired, President and Chief Executive Officer, Quincy Media Christine Travaglini , President, Katz Radio Group

, President, Katz Radio Group Dennis Wharton, Retired, Executive Vice President, Media Relations, National Association of Broadcasters

Gordon Smith, former U.S. Senator and Special Advisor to the NAB, will receive the Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award.

This year’s sponsors are: AccuRadio, National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), National Association of Media Brokers (NAMB), Nielsen, Premiere Networks, Radio Advertising Bureau (RAB), Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB), USTrust, and vCreative.

The Breakfast is complimentary to all in broadcasting, although pre-registration is required.

For more information on the 2022 NAB Show, visit nabshow.com/2022/.