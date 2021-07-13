Broadcasters Foundation of America Adds to the Board

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America has elected Patrick Butler, president and CEO of America’s Public Television Stations (APTS), and Hilton Howell, chairman of the board, president and CEO of Gray Television and Atlantic American Corp., to its Board of Directors. The new directors were voted in during the recent Foundation’s Board of Directors’ meeting.

The members of the Board represent an array of broadcast and broadcast-related companies and are dedicated to giving back to the community.

In a press statement Scott Herman, chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation of America, said, “We are delighted to welcome Patrick and Hilton to our board. They each bring a wealth of broadcast experience to our board, and their perspectives will be valuable as we continue to advance our mission of helping broadcasters in acute need.”

Prior to APTS, Butler spent 18 years at The Washington Post Co., where he founded and led Newsweek Productions. He was the founder and president of Patrick Butler & Co., a communications consulting firm whose clients included Henry Kissinger, White House chief of staff James Baker, American Express and RCA Corp., among other leaders of government and business, and actor Cary Grant. In government service, Butler was appointed by President Reagan to the National Council on the Humanities. He is the recipient of the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award from American Public Television and the 2021 Champion of Public Broadcasting Award from the board of trustees of America's Public Television Stations.

Hilton Howell brings more than 25 years of experience in both the broadcast and insurance industries to his position on the Broadcasters Foundation board. He began his career practicing law and spent several years in leadership roles. He sits on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Broadcasters, the Advisory Council for the Center for Leadership and Ethics for the University of Texas at Austin and is a former member on the NBC Affiliate Board. He was appointed by Governor Zell Miller to serve on the board of the Georgia Department of Human Resources and serves as chairman of the board of Regents of the University System of Georgia.

The Broadcasters Foundation has assisted thousands of broadcasters who have lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease or unforeseen tragedy. To learn more about the organization or make a donation, visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org.