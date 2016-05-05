Broadcast Solutions and EMG Join AIMS

BOTHELL, WASH.—European-based companies Broadcast Solutions and Euro Media Group signed an agreement to join the Alliance for IP Media Solutions. With the addition of these two companies, AIMS reports them as the first international systems integrator (Broadcast Solutions) and first technical service provider (EMG) to join the alliance.

AIMS promotes the adoption, standardization, development and refinement of open protocols for media over IP, putting an emphasis on VSF TR-03 and TR-04, SMPTE 2022-6 and AES67.

“As the first international systems integrator and technical service provider, respectively, to join AMS, Broadcast Solutions and EMG bring new insight and experience to our membership as we seek to foster the adoption of true standards in the migration to IP,” said Michael Cronk, AIMS chairman.