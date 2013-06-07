Broadcast Pix V2.5 adds cloud-based content to live productions

Broadcast Pix has announced its new Version 3.5 software, which brings the cloud-based file and data access of its Flint integrated production system to its Mica and Granite systems.



The software upgrade connects any system to Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft SkyDrive or any cloud-based resource for access to graphics, animations and clips during live productions. V3.5 also provides access to Twitter, RSS feeds, and cloud-based databases for live updates to on-air graphics.

Using Fluent Watch-folders, Broadcast Pix’s built-in ingest and content management system, V3.5 allows access to any file from a cloud-based resource, even during the middle of a live production.

The system operator is alerted when a file arrives. A thumbnail of the file appears on the system monitor, and the file name appears on the control panel’s button. V3.5 includes enhanced PixMaster file management software to view and manage file metadata.

V3.5 also enables any Broadcast Pix system to run an enhanced family of optional Fluent Rapid CG software to connect cloud data directly to on-air graphics. New Fluent Rapid CG LT connects to Twitter and other cloud data sources, enabling the viewing audience to become part of the production.

Broadcast Pix will demonstrate the new software at InfoComm 2013, June 10-12, in Orlando, FL.

See Broadcast Pix at InfoComm 2013 booth 2528.