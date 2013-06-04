Broadcast Pix releases V2.0 iPixPanel control software for Apple iPad

Broadcast Pix has announced Version 2.0 of its iPixPanel app for the Apple iPad, which can control any Broadcast Pix integrated production system to provide an intuitive wireless control surface for the operator.

V2 adds a three-axis virtual joystick, rotary knobs, additional mnemonics and enhanced connectivity. Priced at $9.99, it is a free upgrade for V1 customers and is available now from the Apple Store.

iPixPanel controls all aspects of a Broadcast Pix system to create professional live video. It switches cameras and adds key layers, while its device control bank can control the system’s clip server, CG and other functions.

It also features PixButtons that dynamically change to show the device and file name on the button for selecting with confidence during live productions. PixButton mnemonics have been enhanced in V2 to show the exact names of Fluent Macros effects on the buttons, not just numbers, which aids recall of powerful effects.