Broadcast Pix delivers 100th Granite video production system

Broadcast Pix said last week that it has shipped its 100th Granite live video production system, which was purchased by Cisco Systems in October, and is the company’s second Granite system.

Since shipments began in the summer, Granite has been installed in a variety of facilities in more than a dozen countries. Broadcasters include Turner, affiliates of ABC, CBS, NBC and PBS, the American Forces Network, SKY4 TV and Israel’s Sport 5 sports cable channel.

Granite was introduced in April at the 2010 NAB Show in Las Vegas. It combines the company’s Fluent workflow software with a new HD switcher and HD server.