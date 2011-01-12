Broadcast Delivers 25-54s in Week 16

NEW YORK: Among people 25 to 54,broadcast networks delivered 88 of the top-rated prime time shows during week No. 16 of the current TV season, according to the Television Bureau of Advertising. For the week ending Jan. 9, broadcast networks held 92 percent of viewers aged 25 to 54 during prime time, while cable held 8 percent.



NBC had the top telecast of the week with the NFL Colts-Jet game, which netted a 13.5 rating with 25-to-54s. CBS was next with “Two & a Half Men,” netting a 6.2; and “The Big Bang Theory” with a 5.7. ABC’s “Modern Family” and Fox episode of “The Simpsons” also clocked a 5.7.



Complete results are at TVB.org.

