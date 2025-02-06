BrightLine, TripleLift Launch Marketplace for Interactive CTV Advertising
The effort will allow advertisers and agencies to launch interactive campaigns across top-tier publishers.
NEW YORK—BrightLine, a provider of interactive, and shoppable CTV ads, and the ad tech platform TripleLift have announced that they have planning to offer premium interactive CTV ad inventory through multi-publisher and PMP deals.
The two companies said that the effort will allow advertisers and agencies to easily launch interactive campaigns across top-tier publishers.
“As we advance programmatic delivery of interactive formats, partnering with TripleLift was a natural choice, given their proven success in programmatically selling high-impact creative across web and mobile,” said Rob Aksman, president of BrightLine. “Their strong focus on expanding into CTV programmatic was particularly compelling to us.”
BrightLine and TripleLift said the marketplace for interactive CTV advertising will improve how interactive CTV messaging is delivered. It will offer advertisers access to inventory ranging from FAST channels to premium live sports across streamers that are BrightLine-enabled, such as The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, FuboTV, Sling, Vizio WatchFree+, and many more. This curated approach ensures advertisers can run consistent, engaging campaigns across multiple platforms at once with the same high-quality interactive ad formats, the companies reported.
That means advertisers and agencies will be able to access BrightLine’s interactive ad formats, from trivia and polls to shoppable overlays, to create campaigns tailored to CTV audiences across various platforms.
“BrightLine is the ideal partner as TripleLift continues to scale high-impact CTV ad experiences and grow our creative CTV offering,” said Andrew King, General Manager, CTV, TripleLift. “With premium curated inventory and innovative interactive formats, we’re empowering advertisers to unlock scale and drive meaningful engagement in a new and simplified way.”
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Panasonic To Ship New 4K 60p 10-Bit Camcorders In March
Riedel Unveils Next Generation of StageLink Edge Devices at 2025 ISE