BrightLine, TripleLift Launch Marketplace for Interactive CTV Advertising

NEW YORK—BrightLine, a provider of interactive, and shoppable CTV ads, and the ad tech platform TripleLift have announced that they have planning to offer premium interactive CTV ad inventory through multi-publisher and PMP deals.

The two companies said that the effort will allow advertisers and agencies to easily launch interactive campaigns across top-tier publishers.

“As we advance programmatic delivery of interactive formats, partnering with TripleLift was a natural choice, given their proven success in programmatically selling high-impact creative across web and mobile,” said Rob Aksman, president of BrightLine. “Their strong focus on expanding into CTV programmatic was particularly compelling to us.”

BrightLine and TripleLift said the marketplace for interactive CTV advertising will improve how interactive CTV messaging is delivered. It will offer advertisers access to inventory ranging from FAST channels to premium live sports across streamers that are BrightLine-enabled, such as The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, FuboTV, Sling, Vizio WatchFree+, and many more. This curated approach ensures advertisers can run consistent, engaging campaigns across multiple platforms at once with the same high-quality interactive ad formats, the companies reported.

That means advertisers and agencies will be able to access BrightLine’s interactive ad formats, from trivia and polls to shoppable overlays, to create campaigns tailored to CTV audiences across various platforms.

“BrightLine is the ideal partner as TripleLift continues to scale high-impact CTV ad experiences and grow our creative CTV offering,” said Andrew King, General Manager, CTV, TripleLift. “With premium curated inventory and innovative interactive formats, we’re empowering advertisers to unlock scale and drive meaningful engagement in a new and simplified way.”