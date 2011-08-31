Bridge Technologies moves to larger offices in Oslo
Bridge Technologies completed its move to new offices in central Oslo on Sept. 1.
The new facility gives the company expanded accommodation for its growing R&D team, a full live headend installation for continuous testing and extensive facilities for the Bridge Academy user and business partner training courses.
See Bridge Technologies at IBC2011 Stand 1.A30.
