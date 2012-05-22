Bridge Technologies expands Asian partner network with Vietnam's Vietcoms

Bridge Technologies has added to its growing network of Asian partners with the appointment of Hanoi-based broadcast and media network integrator Vietcoms. The entire range of Bridge Technologies products will be sold and supported in Vietnam by Vietcoms' team of specialists.

Khang Do, president of Vietcoms, said of the deal, "Vietnam is an emerging broadcast market deploying a lot of new technology for IPTV, DVB-T2, DVB-S2 and converged media, and QoS is a critical requirement for all of these applications. With Bridge Technologies' systems, we can provide end-to-end quality of service for our customers."

In addition to systems for cable and satellite infrastructure, Vietcoms will offer the OTT monitoring tools included in the latest Bridge Technologies probes.