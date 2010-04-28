Brazil’s EPTV transitions local station to tapeless HD news production

Following similar technology upgrades across its entire network, Brazil’s Empresa Paulista de Televisão (EPTV), which is a part of the TV Globo network, is now upgrading its studio and news production facilities in the city of Ribeirao Preto, in São Paulo, to tapeless news and HD operations with a full complement of Grass Valley HD production and signal distribution equipment.

EPTV operates three TV stations covering the state of São Paulo and one TV station that covers the south of the state of Minas Gerais. All operate with some type of Grass Valley technology platform. The new studio, control room and editing suites in Riberao Preto — complete with Grass Valley cameras, production switchers, HD editing workstations, HD video router and signal-processing gear — were modeled after a similar upgrade at EPTV’s Campinas facility in 2009.

The new EPTV studio and news production systems will be fully operational and on the air in May 2010. It will include five Grass Valley LDK 4000 HD studio cameras, a Grass Valley Kayak HD production switcher, 15 EDIUS HD workstations, Acappella HD video router and numerous GeckoFlex modules.