Brazilian uplink specialist adds FOR-A equipment

Satellite communications services provider Casablanca Online in Sao Paulo, Brazil, has purchased a large complement of FOR-A signal processing equipment, including the FA-9500 video signal processor, FRC-8000 frame rate converter and HVS-300HS HD/SD video production switcher.

Casablanca Online provides transmission solutions for global content distribution to broadcasters, news agencies, event organizers, production houses and business corporations.

The equipment was purchased primarily to provide signal transmission, conversion and backhaul of live telecasts for Casablanca customer Fox Sports Latin America in Rio de Janeiro, as well as other Casablanca broadcast and corporate video customers throughout South America.

With support for 3G, HD/SD-SDI and analog composite, the FOR-A FA-9500 is a multipurpose signal processor with integrated functionality including frame synchronizer, up/down/cross/aspect converter, second converter, color corrector and automatic video optimizer as well as Dolby E encoding and decoding.