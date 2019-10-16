Brazil Conducts Its First 5G Broadcast Transmission

MUNICH—5G broadcast technology got a test run in Brazil during September’s Rock in Rio festival, organized by the Grupo Globo TV network and Rohde & Schwarz.

The Rock in Rio festival was broadcasted in an experimental UHF channel using 5G broadcast technology, with Rohde & Schwarz providing its R&S TMU9evo transmitter and R&S BSCC network component to aid in the field trial.

This project was similar to the 5G Today trial that has been going on in Bavaria, Germany, since December 2018, also supported by Rohde & Schwarz. The goal was to validate the operability and market opportunities for 5G broadcast technology in Brazil and worldwide.