Brainstorm to Feature Brainstorm Suite 5 at 2022 NAB Show

MADRID—Brainstorm will demonstrate Brainstorm Suite 5, a major upgrade to its InfinitySet, Aston and eStudio extended reality (XR) and virtual production products, at the 2022 NAB Show , April 23-27, in Las Vegas.

Scheduled for release on March 1, Brainstorm Suite 5 offers new and enhanced features that improve XR content creation and workflow and a tighter integration with Unreal Engine. The enhancements streamline virtual content creation regardless of whether that content will be used on LED walls or chroma sets, the company said.

“Brainstorm has been deeply involved with augmented reality [AR] and virtual production for decades now, and Suite 5 is the result of applying our expertise to the new display methods that broadcasters and filmmakers are introducing into their workflows,” said Brainstorm’s COO and engineering director Hector Viguer.

The new features will make it faster for users to create XR content, particularly when creating in-context AR in LED walls, XR set extensions and backgrounds for production of films and dramatic series.

Suite 5 has an interface dedicated to creating XR installations. This allows for modeling any type of video wall, including curved, shaped and corner installations, and mapping the desired 3D content in such models. It also enables users to create virtual AR content that can be directly displayed and seen by the camera with the correct perspective at all times, it said.

Leveraging the Layers and Stacking features of InfinitySet makes it possible to map different renders with different resolutions in a canvas of any size and aspect, Brainstorm said.

The new, tighter integration of InfinitySet and eStudio with Unreal Engine enables fully editable Brainstorm scenes and templates within an Unreal project and vice versa. When creating AR projects within Unreal, this new capability offers many benefits due to Brainstorm’s advanced data-driven graphics and compatibility with broadcast workflows.

Together with UnrealControl, the tighter integration also enables editing Unreal Projects directly within InfinitySet’s interface with total ease and control of blueprints, objects and parameters, the company said.

Suite 5 also features a new, redesigned internal chroma keyer with a new mode that embeds the Unreal Engine chroma keyer directly into InfinitySet. Brainstorm Suite 5 is fully compatible with Unreal Engine 4.27 and will be with U.E. 5, it said.

Other new features include improved HDR workflows and better integration with robotic heads from manufacturers such as Panasonic or Sony.

“The advanced features of Suite 5 will allow any user to comply with any kind of VR/AR/XR requirement, regardless of how complex it is, … leaving them free to choose the production workflow they feel is best for their production, whether LED walls or chroma keying. We want to be agnostic so we can provide a solution for any requirement,” said Viguer.

