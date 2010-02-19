Boris FX introduces Boris Job Slate plug-in for Apple Final Cut Pro

Boris FX has introduced Boris Job Slate, a new Apple Final Cut Pro plug-in that automatically creates commercial slates based on XML files received from the Ad-ID advertising identification and management system. Boris Job Slate saves production time and reduces operator error by eliminating the need for manual text entry with a standard text tool.

Boris Job Slate builds on the strength of Boris’ vector text and XML technology. Any user of the Title 3D or Title Crawl tools bundled with Final Cut Pro will instantly be familiar with Boris Job Slate's interface and tools.

Highlights include:

• Automated commercial slate creation: Boris Job Slate imports Ad-ID XML files, automatically parses the data and creates a commercial slate, eliminating the need for manual data entry.

• Customizable text: The text style, text layout, font type and font size can be fully customized in the Boris Job Slate text window. Changes to the actual text are never saved, preserving data integrity and avoiding inadvertent changes to the imported Ad-ID information.

• Custom backdrops: Use preinstalled backgrounds or create custom image plates.

• Global adjustment of size and position of text: Move entire text objects relative to the background and change their scale using Final Cut Pro controls.

• Watch folder: Boris Job Slate includes a watch folder feature to assist clients in locating Ad-ID XML files that are not found in their default location.