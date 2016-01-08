Bob Pittman Earns BFA’s Golden Mike Award

NEW YORK—Veteran of both the TV and radio industry, Bob Pittman has been announced as the recipient of the Broadcasters Foundation of America 2016 Golden Mike Award. Pittman will receive the award during the Black Tie Fundraising Gala in New York on Feb. 29.

Bob Pittman

Currently the chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia, Pittman has worked in the broadcast industry since he was 15, working as an on-air announcer in Misssissippi. In his career he was the co-founder and programmer of MTV, has served as CEO of MTV Networks, AOL Networks and Time Warner Enterprises among others.

Past honors include being named one of the “50 Pioneers and Visionaries of TV” by Advertising Age and was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame.