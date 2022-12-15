Blu Digital Group Acquires Danish Media Services Company Dicentia Studios

LOS ANGELES—Blue Digital Group has announced its acquisition of Dicentia Studios, an award-winning technical audiovisual services company based in Copenhagen, Denmark. Dicentia Studios specializes in content distribution, localization, and post-production services for the European market.

Dicentia Studios is one of the few digital media fulfillment companies in the world that is both an iTunes Preferred Encoding House and a Netflix Preferred Fulfillment Partner.

Through the acquisition the combined group is now positioned as a major provider of media management, localization and distribution services, handling all aspects of the value chain from content to market, the companies reported.

The deal is the latest Blu Digital Group acquisition of 2022. It follows the purchase of Haymillian in November 2022, a deal that established Blu’s presence in Latin America, Europe and the Middle East, most notably in the United Kingdom, Greece and Mexico. In May 2022, Blu Digital expanded its English dubbing capabilities with the acquisition of Central Post LA, an award-winning audio recording facility in Hollywood. The facility, now known as Blu Digital Group’s Hollywood studio, has enabled Blu Digital Group to significantly grow its localization services.

“Adding Dicentia Studios to the Blu team offers a huge opportunity to provide a premium solution to content owners looking to drive the maximum value from their content and rights,” said Paulette Pantoja, Blu Digital Group’s CEO. “Our acquisition of Haymillian substantially grew our localization footprint by adding over 6500 translator team members. Through our acquisition of Dicentia Studios we are expanding our media management and distribution services further across Europe.”

“The mission of Dicentia has always been to help media license holders maximize the value of their content and rights. It was clear from our earliest conversations with the Blu team that we were very well-aligned in terms of our focus, goals, and the solutions we offered,” said Bobby Johar, Dicentia Studios CEO. “Joining forces with Blu provides us with the opportunity to see our vision applied across a much broader landscape.”