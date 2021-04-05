Blackmagic URSA Mini Cameras Capture HPA Tech Retreat Project

FREEMONT, Calif.—The HPA Tech Retreat that took place virtually in March featured an sequel to “The Lost Lederhosen” project from the 2020 event, of which Blackmagic contributed to with a filmmaker using its URSA Mini cameras.

At this year’s HPA Tech Retreat, “The Founder Lederhosen” was a multifilm project featuring five shorts and a behind-the-scenes documentary that was featured during the event’s Supersession. The goal of “The Found Lederhosen” was to highlight real world examples of the tools, tech, workflows and more than 200 people that worked to create these projects remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One such films was “Neo-Bedouin” from Abeer Abdullah, who used the URSA Mini Pro 12K and URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2 cameras. The URSA Mini Pro 12K camera, with its 12K resolution, was key to realize the visual effects of the short film, which was a sci-fi/fantasy thriller.

Abdullah had experience with URSA Mini Pro cameras, so she said she was confident that they could handle the lighting and other harsh conditions of the production’s shoot in the desert.

“I was so confident to have the Blackmagic cameras because I knew where we could go with the image, and how the color science would respond,” said Abdullah.