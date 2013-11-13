Blackmagic Releases DaVinci Resolve 10

FREMONT, CALIF.— Blackmagic Design has released the DaVinci Resolve 10, available now as a free download for existing customers.



Also available for download is the free DaVinci Resolve Lite edition for both Mac OS X and Windows. DaVinci Resolve Lite now includes Ultra HD resolutions and additional GPU support.



DaVinci Resolve 10 has been developed to simplify the integration of different software tools used, allowing timelines to be moved into and out of DaVinci Resolve and other edit software.



Lighting and other aspects of the shoot are also often verified based on color correction checks, and DaVinci Resolve 10 has new tools to manage this process. The new Resolve Live feature allows color grading direct from the video input live with full creative power such as primaries, secondaries, power windows, custom curves and more. Grades can be stored and relinked when the camera files are loaded.



DaVinci Resolve 10 includes enhanced editing features and allows online finishing of edits performed in other editing software. Multiple users can submit scenes in large jobs from the applications they prefer to use, and DaVinci Resolve 10 can finish online from the original camera RAW files for better quality than would be available when finishing in a standard NLE software package.



Other features include full multitrack editing with 16 channels of audio per clip and unlimited video and audio tracks in the timeline. Audio can be synced or trimmed and dragged independently. Other new features include extensive ripple, roll, slide and slip clip trimming support which display dynamically on the timeline and viewer. The viewer also allows split screen display to show in and out points of adjacent clips.



When an edit has been completed in Final Cut Pro X that includes mixed frame rates, mixed media types, multiple audio tracks and even color corrections, DaVinci Resolve 10 will support import of that project via XML and will online it, including full translation of these elements while rendering the master from the original RAW files.



Editing in DaVinci Resolve 10 also includes a title tool with static, lower third, scroll and crawl titles with multiple fonts, size, drop shadow and XY positioning. Timelines in DaVinci Resolve 10 also include the support of compound clips with multiple elements including multiple video and audio tracks. Also, DaVinci Resolve 10 can be used for stereoscopic 3D projects with full support for left and right eye clips in the media pool and the edit timeline. Using timecode and reel name, DaVinci Resolve 10 will automatically associate the left and right eye of the stereoscopic clips.



Color correction features bow include support for OpenFX plugins with an unlimited number of plugins per clip. There are now unlimited power windows per corrector node, and the Gradient PowerWindow lets colorists quickly add a gradient. Other color correction features include copy and paste of tracking data, motion effects, including spatial and temporal noise reduction and motion blur effects.



For project delivery, DaVinci Resolve 10 includes full audio track visibility in the deliver window timeline, as well as EasyDCP integration so users can render directly from their project timeline into a Digital Cinema Package for release to theaters. Customers must purchase a license from EasyDCP to enable this feature.



The upgrade also supports additional media types and continues to operate with virtually all video file types available. New formats include JPEG 2000 decoding and encoding, AVI clip decoding and playback.