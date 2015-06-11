BlackMagic Premieres DeckLink 4K Extreme 12G – Quad SDI
FREMONT, CALIF. – BlackMagic Design has announced its new mezzanine card, the DeckLink 4K Extreme 12G – Quad SDI. The card connects older UHD and 4K equipment that used quad link 3G-SDI connections to customers’ computers through their existing DeckLink 4K Extreme 12G video capture and playback card.
DeckLink 4K Extreme 12G - Quad SDI
The DeckLink 4K Extreme 12G has native 12G-SDI connections that work with the latest high frame rate 4K equipment over a single, high speed SDI cable. The card includes four 3G-SDI connections on the same card, enabling the card to work with first generation monitor and projectors that have quad link 3G-SDI connections that require four SDI cables. It also has a built-in hardware down converter for outputting 1080p60 video from 12G-SDI 2160p60 sources.
BlackMagic also released the new Desktop Video 10.4.1 software update. This update supports DeckLink 4K Extreme 12G – Quad SDI and also adds 12-bit RGB 4:4:4 support for 2160p30, keying in 1080p60 and deep color support.
The DeckLink 4K Extreme 12G – Quad SDI is now available for $75.
