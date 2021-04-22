Blackmagic Gear Shoots, Edits SXSW Feature Film

FREMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic Design gear was a key part of the production and post-production of the independent film “I’m Fine (Thank You for Asking)” that debuted at the South by Southwest Film Festival in March. The production utilized a Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K and the DaVinci Resolve Studio.

The film, which follows a mother and her 8-year-old child dealing with homelessness during the pandemic, was shot in 2020. Production restrictions helped lead the filmmakers to the Blackmagic camera.

Because of the size of the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K, the crew could put the camera on a DJI Ronin S gimbal stabilizer. Director of photography Becky Baihi Chen said that the small camera on a small gimbal allowed her to easily follow the lead character as she roller skates in some scenes.

The film was also shot in Blackmagic RAW, Contrast Bitrate 5:1, which helped manage the lighting conditions of shooting a lot of exteriors.

Once the film was edited, it was then conformed in DaVinci Resolve. This allowed for camera metadata to be manipulated by a colorist during the color grading process, as well as using the edit page for split and completed stabilizations.

“I’m Fine (Thank You for Asking)” was directed by Kelley Kali and Angelique Molina.