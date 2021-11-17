Blackmagic Design Plays Key Role In Over 60 Fall ’21 TV, Streaming Series

FREEMONT, Calif.—More than 60 of this fall’s TV shows and streaming series are being created using Blackmagic Design solutions, ranging from digital film cameras and DaVinci Resolve Studio editing, grading and VFX to audio post production software, the company is reporting.

This season’s new and returning hit shows include “Ghosts,” which used URSA Mini Pro 12K and Pocket Cinema Camera 4Ks in the pilot; “Station 19,” which powered its virtual production workflow with Blackmagic Design; and series such as “Succession,” “The Simpsons” and “Billions®,” which were graded with DaVinci Resolve Studio.

With many productions navigating remote production, ATEM Mini Pro live production switchers helped filmmakers, such as the VFX team for “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.,” connect remotely.

“Every year, the bar continues to rise for the cinematic quality and creativity that viewers want from their favorite series. This year’s shows were challenged to meet those mounting expectations, while also dealing with unprecedented new challenges of creating these shows safely,” said VFX supervisor and co-founder of Muse VFX Fred Pienkos.

“Now more than ever, having reliable tools that allow us to be flexible and stay focused on the creative is paramount, which is why we continue to turn to Blackmagic Design,” he said.

Some of the fall 2021 series that used Blackmagic Design cameras include “Blue Bloods,” which relied on Blackmagic Production Camera 4Ks for VFX; “The Equalizer,” which used Pocket Cinema Camera 4K for insert shots; and “Ghosts,” which relied on URSA Mini Pro 12K and Pocket Cinema Camera 4K for select shots on the pilot episode, Blackmagic Design said.

Some of the fall 2021 series that used Blackmagic Design for VFX and virtual production included “9-1-1,” “American Rust,” “Blue Bloods” and Doogie Kamealoha M.D.” which used DaVinci Resolve Studio in the VFX pipeline. “Blue Bloods” also used Intensity Shuttle for playback, and “Doogie Kamealoha M.D.” used an ATEM Mini Pro to collaborate remotely, the company said.

Among the series using DaVinci Resolve Studio for post-production were: “All American,” “Batwoman,” “American Horror Story: Double Feature,” “Truth Be Told,” “B Positive” “Bob Hearts Abishola” and “Queens.”

Series using Blackmagic Design for production include “Bull,” which relied on Smart Videohub 20x20 router, UltraStudio HD Mini capture and playback device, DaVinci Resolve and Mini Converters SDI Distribution; and “Dopesick,” which used the SmartScope Duo monitor, Smart Videohub, DaVinci Resolve, UltraStudio Mini Monitor, a variety of DeckLink capture and playback cards and Mini Converters.