Blackmagic Design Cameras and Gear Used for Many 2022 Oscar Nominated Films

`No Time to Die' was one of the Oscar-nominated films that used Blackmagic Design technologies.

FREMONT, Calif.—In the runup to the the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, Blackmagic Design has issued congratulations to a number of production and post-production professionals who used its digital film cameras, DaVinci Resolve Studio editing, color grading, visual effects (VFX) and audio post production software, and other technologies.

Some of the Oscar nominated films that used Blackmagic Design gear during production included:

“Attica” DP Kevin J. Burroughs used ATEM Mini live production switcher to show camera angles during remote interviews for the documentary;

“CODA” DIT Leonard A. Mazzone used Smart Videohub 16x16 router and UltraStudio 4K capture and playback device for on set work;

“Free Guy” DIT Daniel A. Hernandez used DaVinci Resolve Studio and UltraStudios for on set work; and

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” VFX Supervisor Kelly Port used five Pocket Cinema Camera 4Ks as witness cameras during VFX shooting.

Some of the Oscar nominated films that used DaVinci Resolve Studio and accompanying gear during post production include: