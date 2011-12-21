Blackmagic Design acquires Teranex Systems

Blackmagic Design has acquired of Teranex Systems. The company, headquartered in Orlando, FL, is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Blackmagic Design. The first step Blackmagic has taken is to rationize the product options and reduce the price of the VC100 dual channel video processor by around four-fifths. Teranex will continue to support its customers and expand its sales channels with the added strength of the Blackmagic Design organization.