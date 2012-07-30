Blackmagic Design Acquires Cintel International

FREMONT, CALIF.: Blackmagic Design announced the acquisition of the assets of Cintel International, a developer of motion picture film scanners. Through this acquisition, following the liquidation of Cintel International earlier in 2012, Blackmagic Design acquired the intellectual property and all aspects of Cintel’s entire portfolio of film scanning products. This includes all of the IP, name and brand ownership and product development rights for the Cintel diTTo and dataMill digital scanners lines, URSA, C-Reality, DSX, and Millennium telecine lines as well as imageMill data management products. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Service and support for existing Cintel customers will be handled by U.K.-based Cine Solutions Ltd. and U.S.-based Cine Solutions Inc. Both are independent of Blackmagic Design and will supply replacement parts and repairs, provide expert engineering services as well as 24/7 maintenance help line to all users of equipment previously manufactured and supplied by Cintel.