Blackmagic Design acquires Cintel

Blackmagic Designhas announced the acquisition of the assets of Cintel International. Cintel telecine and film scanners and other post-production products are used by some of the world’s leading film, commercial and television companies, across both long-form and short-form productions, and have become one of the primary film scanners for film archiving projects worldwide.



Since its founding in 1927 by John Logie Baird, one of the fathers of the television technology business, Cintel has become one of the most recognized names in the post-production, film scanning and digital intermediate markets.



Through this acquisition, following the liquidation of Cintel International earlier in 2012, Blackmagic Design has acquired the intellectual property and all aspects of Cintel’s entire portfolio of film scanning products. This includes all of the IP, name and brand ownership and product development rights for the Cintel diTTo and dataMill digital scanners lines, URSA, C-Reality, DSX and Millennium telecine lines, as well as imageMill data management products.



Service and support for existing Cintel customers will be handled by UK-based Cine Solutions Ltd. and U.S.-based Cine Solutions Inc. Both are independent of Blackmagic Design and will supply replacement parts and repairs, as well as provide expert engineering services and a 24/7 maintenance help line to all users of equipment previously manufactured and supplied by Cintel International.