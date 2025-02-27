Black Box To Showcase Emerald Unified KVM-over-IP Solutions At 2025 NAB Show

PLANO, Texas—Black Box will highlight its Emerald Unified KVM-over-IP products that facilitate easy integration with H.264/265 video feeds, as well as media controllers, automation systems, and other systems at the 2025 NAB Show, April 5-9, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Emerald Unified KVM-over-IP platform provides seamless access to physical servers, the public and private cloud with PCoIP Ultra support and collaborative virtual machine (VM) sharing, Black Box said.

Black Box booth will show new Emerald products, including the Emerald DESKVUE PE Multi-Source, Multi-View receiver with precise 4K/60 video processing and the Emerald GE Gateway for multiple simultaneous user access to the same virtual machine. The company also will feature the Emerald Remote App, which provides high-performance remote access, the company said.

Black Box will booth visitors live demos of the latest DisplayPort versions of Emerald SE and PE. These reliable IP-based KVM solutions enable intuitive user experiences and remote system connectivity for production control rooms and both remote and hybrid productions, including live events, it said.

The Black Box Emerald IP KVM platform is a scalable universal access system that enables users to connect to both physical and virtual machines. It offers anywhere, anytime IP access over an existing IP network, WAN or the internet.

Advanced security and minimal low bandwidth consumption enable new ways of configuring control room infrastructure to maximize expandability. The platform offers local and remote users simplified workflows. Interoperability between 4K and HD video and one-touch control room setups combine with a high degree of automation through Emerald's APIs to give users flexibility and enable ease of use, it said.

The company will also demonstrate its Emerald DESKVUE PR Multi-Source, Multi-View receiver. With DESKVIE, all systems are displayed as individual windows on up to four 4K monitors, including one ultrawide curved 5K monitor. Users can arrange, resize or drag system “tiles” or “windows” across connected monitors, it said.

Emerald AV WALL, a native software feature of Emerald DESKVUE, makes it easy to display a single source from an Emerald system on a 2x2 video wall to be viewed by a larger group. Black Box this year also has made it simpler to upgrade and add a 4x4 video wall solution, the company said.

The company also will highlight its Emerald GE Gateway that connects to the Emerald IP-based KVM network all Emerald users enhanced simultaneous virtual machine connectivity with RDP or PCoIP (ultra) VM sharing; its Remote App for the Emerald Unified KVM platform that turns a user laptop or computer into a KVM receiver to provide authorized users access to sources; and AlertWerks IoT, it said.

See Black Box at 2025 NAB Show booth SL10616.