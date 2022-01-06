BitRouter Unveils Android App Version of ATSC 3.0 Software At CES

LAS VEGAS—BitRouter today announced the availability of the Android app version of its ATSC 3.0 software at CES 2022.

The ATV app can be ported to any Android device supporting ATSC tuners and a Dolby AC-4 certified system on a chip (SoC), the company said.

The company’s ATSC3pak Linus-based ATSC 3.0 solution is currently deployed in 15 NextGen TV markets, it said.

"The simultaneous availability of ATV for Android and Linux along with our prototype datacasting receiver shows the versatility of our ATSC3pak software," said Gopal Miglani, President and founder of BitRouter. "Our solution empowers manufacturers to target the NextGen TV opportunity with minimum upfront investment."

With ATV, BitRouter now offers an ATSC 3.0 solution for both Linux and Android, with the same user interface and features on both platforms. These include support for:

ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0

ROUTE/DASH

Multiple tuners

Grid guide

Software updates

Signed tables

Multi-PLP broadcasts

Channel scan

Captions

HDMI output with Dolby AC-4 audio