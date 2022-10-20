BitRouter Completes Successful Beta Trials Of ZapperBox M1 ATSC 1.0/3.0 Receiver
NEW YORK—BitRouter has concluded successful beta trials of its ZapperBox M1 ATSC 1.0/3.0 receiver in nearly all NextGen TV markets in the United States as well as in Jamaica.
The company and Hitachi-Comark are both showing the ZapperBox M1 in their respective booths at the 2022 NAB Show New York, which concludes today.
Each new ZapperBox ships with the latest version of the ATSC3pak software, which implements both the ATSC 3.0 and 1.0 standards and is currently available for Android and Linux. All existing ZapperBox units also are being updated with the latest software, it said.
"We are excited to move towards upgrading existing ZapperBox devices with Pause TV and 14-day guide data subscriptions by the end of 2022. Support for full DVR, MPEG Media Transport (MMT) and copy-protected content will follow in the first quarter of 2023," said company president and founder Gopal Miglani.
The company also has launched a new e-commerce platform for direct-to-consumer sales of its product suite. It will for a limited time offer free shipping for orders placed on the ZapperBox website (opens in new tab), the company said.
