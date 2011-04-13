Bitcentral Teams with Adobe for Workflow Integration



Bitcentral has announced a deal with Adobe Systems, integrating their Precis 4.0 newsroom workflow system into the latter company’s Premiere Pro CS5.5 video editing software.



The matchup between the two systems enables news organizations to build off of existing hardware setups, creating tapeless workflows. This move to tapeless was reportedly the impetus behind Bitcentral’s development of the Precis system, and with the integration of Adobe’s newest Premiere Pro, the video production process is entirely assisted from script writing to delivery.



A Precis/Premiere Pro combination setup is already in use at Orlando, Flor.-based NBC affiliate WESH-TV.



Bitcentral’s Precis system is used in a number of leading news companies, including Gannett Broadcasting, Journal Broadcast Group and Raycom Media. Its “open” design allows hardware and software combinations that best serve the user’s platform.



