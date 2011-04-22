BitCentral streamlines newsroom workflows with Adobe Premier Pro support

Bitcentral has announced a collaboration with Adobe Systems to integrate its Bitcentral Precis 4.0 newsroom workflow system with the cross-platform video editing tools in Adobe Premiere Pro CS5.5 software.

Precis was developed as a tool for broadcast newsrooms as they transitioned to digital, file-based news production. Adobe Premiere Pro CS5.5 software works with video production from script writing through editing, encoding and final delivery. The complementary tools enable media organizations to develop tapeless newsrooms using their existing or upgraded hardware.

The two companies also share clientele. For instance, the two products have been integrated at WESH-TV, the NBC affiliate in Orlando, FL, owned by Hearst Television. That integration also includes AP’s ENPS news production system.

Precis was designed as an open solution so it can be used with software and hardware combinations that work best at each station. It is in use among such station groups as Gannett Broadcasting, Journal Broadcast Group and Raycom Media.

The Precis system provides stations with a workflow solution that allows ingest of content from the field without transcoding and enables a story package to be prepped once whether the destination is a televised newscast, the Web or another platform.