Bitcentral Outfits 20 New Broadcast Newsrooms in 2010

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.: Bitcentral today said it secured orders from more than 20 new stations in 2010 for its Precis news production workflow and Oasis archiving and content-sharing solutions. The company’s systems were selected by new customers as well as current client groups, in markets of all sizes across the nation.



“More broadcast groups and individual stations than ever before are choosing to switch to our open solutions for their long-term needs, citing our greater flexibility and proven news production leadership,” said Fred Fourcher, CEO of Bitcentral.



Since January, Bitcentral has secured multi-station commitments from Gannett Broadcasting, Journal Broadcast Group and Raycom Media among others, plus independent owners such as McKinnon Broadcasting and Mt. Mansfield Television. Their stations are now using Bitcentral systems with state-of-the-art, file-based, HD news content delivery and sharing, the vendor said.



Gannett, is using Bitcentral’s Oasis media archive and sharing platform to provide its newsrooms with universal access to content across all stations. With the rollout of Oasis, Gannett is also swapping out its current production systems for Bitcentral’s Precis to streamline editing workflows and simplify video preparation for distribution. Mt. Mansfield Television’s WCAX-TV in Burlington, Vt., has been working with a tape-based workflow for nearly a decade. They’ll transition to BitCentral’s Oasis archiving platform.