Bitcentral Integrates Pixalate Analytics Into ViewNexa

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.—Bitcentral has integrated Pixalate’s ad fraud protection, privacy and compliance analytics solution Post-Bid Analytics and Reporting into its ViewNexa streaming platform.

The integration enables users to eliminate wasted ad spend and rectify problems in complex and fragmented supply paths, Bitcentral said.

Almost 20% of Supply Chain Objects (SCO) have failed verification and had a likely 32% higher invalid traffic (IVT) rate, according to Pixalate.

Pixalate’s Post-Bid Analytics detects, tracks and identifies the sources and causes of IVT, unauthorized sellers, redundant supply paths and app/domain spoofing at scale across every supply path. The tool enables ViewNexa users to perform audits based on chain length and various reason codes, including IVT and viewability percentage metrics, which are broken down by CTV (connected TV), mobile and web, Bitcentral said.

Pixalate is Media Rating Council (MRC) accredited for the detection and filtration of IVT across CTV, mobile app, mobile web and desktop. Integrating the Pixalate solution into ViewNexa is intended to maximize the monetization potential of users by optimizing paths with high IVT and viewabiity percentages, thereby enhancing safety and trust, it said.

Users can block specific ad traffic containing specific nodes instead of blocking entire apps, publishers, users or even sellers. This actionable insight gives media companies the ability to eliminate irrelevant and duplicated SCOs, preventing wasted ad spend and eliminating problems that persist in today’s supply path., the company said.

The integration of Pixalate is the latest instalment of ViewNexa’s growing customer offering. This offering aims to maximize customers' monetization potential by optimizing paths with high IVT and viewability percentages, enhancing brand safety and trust. Customers

“ViewNexa has great relationships with the publishers that are powered by our technology,” said Bitcentral vice president of partner strategy Scott Alexander. “This partnership with Pixalate allows us to ensure that our ViewNexa advertising partners have access to safe and transparent inventory that verifies their ad spend is reaching the right audience and generating the right traffic.”