BIS Rebuilds MTV’s Times Square Studios



Broadcast Integration Services (BIS), a Union City, N.J.-based systems integration firm recently rebuilt Viacom's MTV Networks studios overlooking Times Square in New York City. Launched on New Year's Eve, the enhanced facility supports full HD 1080i video with embedded multichannel audio.



"Working with BIS was a great experience," said Mike Bivona, vice president of Engineering, MTV Networks. "They assembled a tremendously talented and professional group to work with our project team. BIS and MTVN Engineering worked tirelessly against tight deadlines to design and build a streamlined HD Studio environment."



The upgraded studio features key technologies, such as embedded HDSDI, MADI and file-based tapeless workflows. The BIS team also upgraded transmission and monitoring systems, providing a complete workflow from acquisition, production, post-production and editing to transmission.



"In addition to installing the latest and greatest technology products, BIS's meticulous design work, testing, and attention to detail allowed us to flip-the-switch on New Year's Eve with complete confidence," said Bivona.



"Rebuilding a high-profile, working facility, especially one in the heart of Manhattan, is always a challenge," said Joseph Policastro, senior director of Broadcast Integration Services. The BIS team chose cutting-edge products with onboard processing, fiber-optic network connectivity, integrated multiplexing, and other power and rack space-saving designs to reduce environmental impact while helping MTV meet current and future requirements, lower operating costs, and minimize the hardware footprint and wiring needed. "We are very pleased to welcome MTV Networks to our growing family of satisfied clients," Policastro concluded.



