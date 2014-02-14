BIM and Shobot Enable Immediate DVR Recording From Online Listings

MADISON, WIS.—Broadcast Interactive Media announced a partnership with Shobot, a free service that allows TV viewers to record TV individual shows or even entire series to their DVR, regardless of who provides their DVR service. The partnership allows visitors to BIM’s TitanTV.com TV listings site to use Shobot to record programs immediately to their DVRs. Plans for extending the service via iOS and Android Apps are underway by both companies.



After creating a free Shobot account and selecting his or her DVR provider, when a TitanTV user clicks on a show they want to record, a Shobot button in an options panel launches the Shobot service. Shobot’s patent-pending technology records that program to the visitor’s home DVR. After a one-time setup, each show may be recorded with a single click.



For now, shows currently airing cannot be taped nor over-the-air listings.



Shobot provides a suite of products, based on its pending-patent technology, to help TV viewers remotely record TV shows immediately to their home DVRs anywhere they encounter the show. BIM is a digital ad network and data services provider based in Madison, with offices in New York City; San Francisco; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Portland, Ore.; and Austin, Texas.

