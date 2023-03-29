Big Sky Conference Taps JVC To Stream ESPN+

FARMINGTON, Utah—The Big Sky Collegiate Sports Conference recently began streaming to ESPN+ and upgraded its productions with the addition of JVC Professional Video’s GY-HC900CHU CONNECTED CAM solutions.

Jon Kasper, senior associate commissioner of the conference, received a recommendation to use JVC from a colleague in collegiate athletics. He and his video team ultimately selected the brand’s GY-HC900 CONNECTED CAM cameras.

“A friend at Cal State Fuller mentioned that he was using JVC for the Big West schools and suggested that I reach out to the company as well,” said Kasper. “He had previously worked at a Big Sky school, so he had an idea of what our schools were doing and what we’d need to produce for ESPN+. He said that JVC had really good cameras with great quality, and that they were reasonably priced―which was ideal,” he said.

Four Big Sky schools officially integrated the cameras last year, which were used to produce about eight to 10 live sports broadcasts per week for ESPN+.

“The schools that purchased the cameras have been very happy with the functionality―how easy they were to learn to use and, most importantly, the video quality that they produce. I have weekly calls with ESPN, and they were also thrilled with the overall production quality in the Big Sky Conference in our first year. There’s no doubt that upgrading the cameras at those schools that needed them has helped with the fan experience of watching the games,” said Kasper.

The schools’ production teams echo Kasper’s sentiments. “With the new resources and expectations for our broadcast productions at University of Idaho, JVC’s shoulder camcorder has been an excellent addition, said Zack Kellogg, director of broadcast and creative content at university of Idaho.

“Since the GY-HC900 has dual viewfinders, multiple viewfinder configurations, an easy-to-use interface and reliable mechanics, there is no doubt this will be a product that is an integral part of our broadcasts for years to come.”