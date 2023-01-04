Biden Resubmits Gigi Sohn FCC Nomination
The Sohn nomination had stalled in the 117th Congress without a full Senate vote
WASHINGTON, D.C.—As the 118th Congress gets started, President Joe Biden has renominated Gigi Sohn to serve as a Commissioner at the Federal Communications. The nomination was first submitted to the 117th Congress (opens in new tab) but proved controversial and did not get a full vote in the Senate.
That has left the FCC in a 2 to 2 political deadlock and made it difficult to tackle issues that don't have bipartisan support. The renomination indicates that the administration is hoping that the slightly larger 51 to 49 Democratic majority in the 118th Congress would allow Sohn to be approved.
Commenting on the renomination, FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said: “I’m proud of the work the Commission has accomplished in the last two years. Closing the Homework Gap, broadband access and affordability, telehealth, mapping, and network security are top priorities and we’ve acted accordingly. Gigi is a knowledgeable nominee with a long record of commitment to the issues before the FCC and I congratulate her on nomination as a Commissioner at the agency. I look forward to the day we have a full complement of five commissioners.”
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
