Biden Resubmits Gigi Sohn FCC Nomination

WASHINGTON, D.C.—As the 118th Congress gets started, President Joe Biden has renominated Gigi Sohn to serve as a Commissioner at the Federal Communications. The nomination was first submitted to the 117th Congress (opens in new tab) but proved controversial and did not get a full vote in the Senate.

That has left the FCC in a 2 to 2 political deadlock and made it difficult to tackle issues that don't have bipartisan support. The renomination indicates that the administration is hoping that the slightly larger 51 to 49 Democratic majority in the 118th Congress would allow Sohn to be approved.

Commenting on the renomination, FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said: “I’m proud of the work the Commission has accomplished in the last two years. Closing the Homework Gap, broadband access and affordability, telehealth, mapping, and network security are top priorities and we’ve acted accordingly. Gigi is a knowledgeable nominee with a long record of commitment to the issues before the FCC and I congratulate her on nomination as a Commissioner at the agency. I look forward to the day we have a full complement of five commissioners.”