Bhutan Broadcasting Service Employs Clear-Com

CHUBACHU, BHUTAN─ Bhutan’s national and TV radio station, Bhutan Broadcasting Service, selected Clear-Com, a provider of critical voice communication systems, for its FreeSpeak and Tempest2400 digital wireless systems to ensure that the critical production cues are heard without interference or dropout.



Prior to the addition of the wireless systems, the station’s communications consisted of a wired matrix intercom and a partyline system. While these systems were reliable, the crew needed the additional mobility and flexibility for the online editor, program director, floor manager and anchors.



“Prior to adding the wireless systems, the wired system hampered the movement of the online editor, cameramen, floor manager and anchors, especially during the panel discussion, reality shows and talk shows in the production studio. We would migrate to different parts of the studios with the wired beltpacks, but sometimes the cables would extend so far that the beltpacks would get unplugged, cutting off our communications,” said Sherub Tharchen, head of the technical department for BBS. “Now with FreeSpeak and Tempest, everybody can move freely in the studios and stay connected without worrying about the cables getting tangled or the wired beltpacks becoming unplugged.”



BBS has two FreeSpeak systems, one in the news studio and the other in one of its production studios. Active antennas are also distributed to maximize wireless coverage. The systems operate within the license-free 1.8 to 1.93 GHz frequency band, and it combines DECT and wireless auto-roaming technologies to allow users to move freely.



The Tempest system is installed at a production studio in a different building. Tempest2400, which operates in the 80 MHz of spectrum in the 2.4 GHz ISM frequency band, where it does not interfere with the studios’ wireless microphone or in-ear monitor systems, which utilize the UHF band. Because of its Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum technology, the Tempest system does not compete with signals from other 2.4 GHz wireless devices.



BBS says that it also considers the grouping function of the FreeSpeak and Tempest systems to be useful. The staff can assign groups to channels A and B, allowing the crew to receive only the cues for their department.



