Bexel Uses Fujinon Lenses for Olympics Coverage

Bexel, a global provider of professional broadcast gear, has purchased 75 Fujinon HD lenses to support its coverage of the Winter Olympics.



“Fujinon’s high level of service and support, along with the quality of lenses they offer was a big factor in our decision to purchase their HD lenses,” says Tom Dickinson, Bexel chief operating officer. “These HD lenses will be used to support our growing Panasonic P2 and Sony XDCAM HD and HDC-1500R camera systems for the Vancouver Winter Games and beyond.”



The lenses—which are being used by a number of Bexel customers in Vancouver—include the Fujinon XA72x9.3ESM HD telephoto lens, and the HA42x9.7BERD, HA23x7.6BERM, ZA22x7.6BERMHD production lenses and HA13x4.5BERM HD wide-angle lenses.



“Fujinon has enjoyed a close working relationship with Bexel for many years, and we are especially proud of our involvement with Bexel at the 2010 Winter Games,” says Chuck Lee, technology manager of Fujinon’s Broadcast and Communications Products Division. “Bexel’s recent and large purchase of 75 new Fujinon lenses includes models that span across our product line, from the ultra wide angle 13x zoom to the 101x super telephoto lens. These lenses will help Bexel’s clients provide captivating coverage at the Winter Games while maintaining top optical performance in harsh winter conditions.”