Bexel Robotic Cameras Do the Time for ’60 Days In’

BURBANK, CALIF.—Bexel is a repeat offender, as the company will once again provide the audio and video equipment for the third season of the A&E docuseries “60 Days In.” Produced by Lucky 8 TV, Bexel previously supplied the equipment for the show’s first two seasons.

Bexel worked with Lucky 8 to develop a security camera system and control room to film inside the Clark County Jail in Indiana. For the third season, Bexel helped supply equipment for the production.

“60 Days In” follows undercover law-abiding citizens who volunteer to enter corrections facilities to try and expose potential issues of the criminal justice system.