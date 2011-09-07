Bexel Completes $2 Million Purchase From Evertz



BURBANK, CALIF.: Bexel announced the completion of a major investment of more than $2 million dollars in Evertz high-quality digital broadcast products. The new equipment is making its debut during the 2011 US Open Tennis tournament.



The purchase includes Evertz’s flagship EQX 256 x 256 routing system and the Evertz EMR 160 x 288 routing system. Both systems include 288 x 288 AES audio plus analog and MADI audio capabilities with over 100 remote panels.



As part of the investment, Bexel also acquired Evertz VIP multiviewers, test signal generators, audio and video DAs and a variety of processing and conversion equipment. These routers can be easily expanded for future productions as needed.



Following the U.S. Open Tennis tournament now in progress, Bexel plans to use the equipment at the Pan American Games and the PGA Grand Slam of Golf tour in Bermuda. In 2012, Bexel plans to add more routing capacity to its inventory as part of an expansion of its flypack systems in preparation for the upcoming Summer Olympics.



