Bexel Chooses Calrec Artemis for New Midrange Flypacks



HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K.: Calrec announced that Bexel has chosen Calrec’s Artemis Light audio consoles for its new midrange line of live broadcast flypacks. Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division, has designed the flypacks to meet its clients’ requirements for live coverage of middle- to upper-tier sporting events.



Bexel is utilizing six 40-fader Artemis Light consoles for the new flypacks, four of which will go into immediate service for broadcast of several upcoming spring and summer sports events in the United Kingdom, including soccer, golf, fencing and tennis. In addition to featuring an Artemis Light console, each flypack will include a Sony MVS 7000x production switcher, an Evertz 128x128 router and multiviewer, and an RTS intercom system.



The Artemis Light’s built-in Hydra2 audio routing technology was another key reason for the console’s inclusion in the new Bexel flypacks. With Hydra2’s plug-and-play architecture, broadcasters are able to share audio resources among multiple audio consoles quickly and easily. For upcoming fencing coverage, for example, matches will be held in four separate areas of the venue with only a 30-minute turnaround between each match. With Hydra2, the broadcaster will be able to transfer audio resources such as microphones to different production units in a matter of minutes.





