Bexel Brings On Mini HFR HD Camera

BURBANK, CALIF. —Bexel has rolled out a high-frame rate, 1080p camera that fits in the palm of a hand. Bexel calls its Clarity 800 camera is the “the world’s first miniature, high-frame-rate, point-of view camera for live production.”



The current Clarity 800 HD version is said offer HFR of up to 480 fps in 1080p, 1080i or 720p. A upcoming 4K version is set to delivery 120 fps, though Bexel did not say at what precise resolution.



The camera dimensions are 4.7 inches high, by 2.56 inches wide, by one inch thick. It weighs 12 ounces, according to the specs at the bottom of Bexel’s product page. The camera uses a 4K 7mp Micro 4/3-inch CMOS imager and a seven megapixel sensor; it has sensitivity of F11 at 2000 lux, four shutter speeds and 1080p HD signal processing.



“Our own experiences supporting customers’ demanding production requirements — from the court to the ice — revealed there was a strong market demand for a high-speed camera with real-time processing,” said Edd Bonner, vice president of engineering and operations at Bexel. “We also identified growing demand for HFR, and a complete gap in the market for a POV camera with real-time processing optimized for live sports. The Clarity 800 will be a real game-changer for our industry, allowing for HFR to be easily used in any application.”



The Clarity 800 is said to integrate well into a live event ecosystem, operating as a broadcast camera system with real-time processing via fiber optics, and to be compatible with industry-standard video servers. Key features include a full-function camera remote control panel for paint control of the camera and a positive-lock lens mount with lens control of focus, iris, and zoom motors.



The Clarity 800 is the first model in Bexel’s new family of cameras targeting the POV market. Future camera models for both HD and 4K, using the same system design, will be introduced later in 2017.



“A robust and affordable camera of this size and with these features is highly desirable in the environments in which we operate,” said Tom Dickinson, chief technology officer, Bexel. “HFR for HD video will continue to expand, and broadcasters need to be ahead of viewer demand for the latest formats. As a longtime and successful provider to the broadcast industry, Bexel understands what it takes to produce the highest-possible picture and sound quality. This ingenuity is the driver behind the Clarity 800.”



The Clarity 800 camera is available for rent exclusively through Bexel and Camera Corps, which has an expansive global footprint spanning the Americas and Europe. Bexel will bring it to NAB 2017.