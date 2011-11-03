Bexel Assists Turner on Bermuda Grand Slam of Golf



SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA: For the fifth consecutive year, Bexel provided on-site engineering support, portable solutions and fiber for the 2011 PGA Grand Slam of Golf. Turner Sports relied on Bexel’s customizable Hercules Flypack for the event.



The PGA Grand Slam of Golf is a 36-hole tournament that matches the current winners of golf’s four major championships--The Masters, U.S. Open, British Open and PGA Championship. This season-ending event was televised Oct,18 and 19 on TNT.



The Calrec Artemis Beam digital audio console with Bluefin 2 signal processing was added to the Flypack for the Bermuda event to reduce pack weight. So was the Sony MVS-7000X 4 M/E multiformat digital 3G production switcher, a custom monitor wall with up to 224 virtual displays using processors and a router from Evertz, and a mix of Sony and Panasonic multiformat HD VTRs.



The announce booth was based around a Calrec Hydra2 32x32 analog I/O box interconnected to the main console with single mode fiber. All microphone, talkback, IFB and four-wire signals were distributed to the booth via the Calrec Hydra2 I/O.



Bexel was charged with handling the fiber-optic specs for the event. It required 15,000 feet of tactical fiber cable for RF camera antennas, 32,000 feet of tactical fiber cable for Telecast HDX Camera SMPTE eliminators and 47,000 feet of SMPTE fiber camera cable.



