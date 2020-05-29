Best of Show 2020 Program Guide Now Available

WASHINGTON—TV Technology shared its Best of Show Special Edition Award winners earlier this month, but you can find out more about all of the companies that participated with the Best of Show 2020 Program Guide ebook.

The digital guide features all of the nominees that participated in this year’s special version of the Best of Show Awards program that was held online in absence of the 2020 NAB Show. Companies share in their own words the details of their products. An awards logo at the top of the page indicates a winning product.

Nominees and winners are included from TV Technology, Digital Video, Video Edge, Pro Sound News, Next|TV, Sound & Video Contractor, Radio World, TVBEurope, Government Video and B+C.